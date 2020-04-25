Police say intruder shot and killed, breaking into ex’s house

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police says a man was shot and killed after he allegedly broke into his ex’s house.

Officers say the shooting happened Friday night just before 11 p.m. on Alice Drive.

The homeowner told officers a man broke into her home and began shooting, according to police.

Another person living at the house apparently shot back, hitting the intruder, police say.

According to the coroner’s office, the intruder, Jaymes Miller died on scene.

Police say Miller had active warrants for domestic violence and robbery of a Lexington motel.

Investigators say they don’t anticipate any charges against the shooter at this time.