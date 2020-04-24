Three dead after crash with semi in Hart County

State police say a crash in Hart County ended with multiple deaths.

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- State police say a crash in Hart County ended with multiple deaths.

KSP says two cars crashed on I-65 near mile marker 70 northbound, around 5:30 Thursday evening.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say 38-year-old Dantarance Hobert, and 27-year-old Ontaria Gilbert, both of Indianapolis, were in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on I-65, when the car hit the back of a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer. They say Hobert and Gilbert were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say two other passengers in the car Hobert’s car, 25-year-old Kenneth Lewis and 29-year-old Dominique Qualls, also of Indianapolis, were taken to the hospital. They say Lewis later died, and Qualls is in critical condition.

Investigators say 4 people in Hobert’s car were not wearing seat belts. The driver of the tractor-trailer and his passenger were not hurt in the crash.