Richmond Police arrest missing woman’s husband; accused of murder

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Richmond Police say Friday officers arrested a man in connection to his wife’s disappearance and alleged murder.

Although the Richmond mother, Ella Jackson, is still missing, police say there’s evidence to suspect 39-year-old Glenn Jackson of her murder.

G. Jackson reported E. Jackson missing on October 22, 2019 and told police he hadn’t seen her in two days.

Investigators say E. Jackson met with a domestic violence advocate days before her disappearance and officers say they found recordings she made of arguments between her and her husband.

A search warrant allowed officers to investigate the house and cars the couple owned. Police say a significant amount of blood was located in the trunk of G. Jackson’s car belong to his wife.

According to police, E. Jackson told people she was afraid of her husband and “if anything ever happened to her, her husband would be responsible.”