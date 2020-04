LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police say the son of a woman shot a man they say was strangling the woman early Friday morning.

Police say they were called to Dedman Lane around 1 a.m. They say the suspect was gone from the area, after being shot in the leg by the victim’s son. The suspect was later found on Leestown Road.

- Advertisement -

Police say the suspect was released from the hospital and now in jail on a strangulation charge.