UPDATE: Juvenile charged in connection to deadly Lexington shooting

UPDATE: (04/23/20)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington Police say they have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting death of another teen Tuesday afternoon on Hedgewood Court.

Police cannot release the suspect’s name due to his age.

LPD say they were called to Hedgewood Drive around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21st, and found a 16-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died. The coroner identified the victim as Ladonya Bennett.

Investigators say the suspect, victim, and other people were hanging out on Hedgewood Court when the shooting happened. They say three other teens have been charged in connection to the case.

—

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a teenager suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the teen was found shot behind Hedgewood Court near Woodhill Park just before 3:00 p.m.

Police say witnesses are not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.