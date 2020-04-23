Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates and Circuit Court Clerks donate COVID swab tests

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) and Kentucky’s Circuit Court Clerks delivered 1,500 COVID-19 swab tests to the Department of Public Health Thursday.

KODA ordered the testes in early March because it’s required to test all potential donors for COVID-19.

“We received more swabs than we think we will need, so we would like to donate them to the Governor’s incredible, lifesaving efforts,” stated Shelley Snyder, Executive Director, Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. “We hope, and know, that the Governor will provide them to the Kentuckians in greatest need of support.”

“This is a donation from the Kentucky Organ Donor Program to help Kentuckians in need. Donating to help others is certainly something we know well. We are passionate about this every day in our mission of organ donation & transplantation. We are honored to be able to give back and help Kentuckians during this crisis,” the organization wrote in a press release.

KODA staff members are still active in ensuring Kentuckians can donate organs and undergo transplantation right now.

Circuit Clerk staff members cannot issue driver’s licenses right now, but they say they’ve advocated for KODA since 1992 and have added over 2 million Kentuckians to the stat’e donor registry.

April is donate life month. It’s being celebrated differently this year, but KODA is still honoring donors, the recipients alive because of them, and the 1,000 Kentuckians on the waiting list right now.

You can register as an organ donor here.