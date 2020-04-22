Ribbon campaign to support Kentucky nurses, healthcare frontline workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The City of Lexington is joining the Kentucky Nurses Association’s Apricot Ribbon Campaign to honor and celebrate Lexington’s nurses and other healthcare frontline workers.

Working with local hospitals and healthcare providers, Lexington is installing ribbons of honor downtown, near hospitals and at many healthcare facilities.

Participating providers include University of Kentucky HealthCare, the UK College of Nursing, Good Samaritan Hospital, Eastern State Hospital, the Lexington VA Health Care System, Baptist Health Lexington and CHI Saint Joseph Health.

UK College of Nursing Dean Janie Heath is also honoring the contribution healthcare workers are making. “As the fight against the novel coronavirus wages on, so must our strength and support for those who are sacrificing on the frontlines each day,” she said. “What may seem like a simple gesture of displaying a ribbon, can be a beacon of support for someone who sees it. Thank you to all of our Kentucky nurses along with the many people, businesses and organizations across Lexington and Kentucky who are supporting their efforts to keep us all safe and healthy.”

The ribbon campaign officially launched Wednesday morning at University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where Mayor Gorton joined Kentucky Nurses Association Bluegrass Chapter members and UK HealthCare nurses to recognize the first apricot and white ribbons being placed in Lexington.

Officials say the colors were chosen for a reason. The apricot ribbon represents nursing, and is the color of optimism and warmth. White is a universal color of faith and hope that represents all of those on the front lines of health care who are delivering essential services each day.

Kentuckians can show their support by hanging and/or wearing their own apricot and white ribbons. The Kentucky Nurses Association also encourages supporters to post photos of ribbons on social media using the hashtags: #ThankYouNurses #TeamKentucky #TogetherKy

For more information on the Kentucky Nurses Association, the voice for all Kentucky nurses since 1906, and other ways to support Kentucky nurses, visit kentucky-nurses.org.