Recall Notice: Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a single production of 5.5 Oz cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice of Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc contained undeclared sulfites and was distributed to retail supermarkets and online retailers.

Ocean Spray says these juice products were produced by a contract manufacturer that had added the undeclared sulfites. Sulfites are a common preservative used in many food products.

The FDA says consumers who have allergy related sensitivities to sulfites are at risk of an allergic reaction. They say most people will be unaffected if they consume this preservative.

The U.S. FDA initiated the recall after the contract manufacturer reported their error following consumer complaints about an “off” odor in the product.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The 5.5 Oz cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice are sold in boxes containing six cans and will have the following package information:

Lot: MH0030LPK4

Pack Case UPC: 03120003782 4

Can UPC: 03120003682 7

GTIN Case 0003120023682 1

GTIN Case 0003120024682 0

Best Before Date: 24JAN21

Dates of Distribution: Feb. 21, 2020 through April 16, 2020