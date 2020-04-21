Nourish Lexington distributes more than 6000 meals in first week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In its first full week of distribution, Nourish Lexington distributed more than 6,300 meals, including 2,300 school lunches.

Nourish Lexington is an initiative to utilize hospitality workers recently unemployed due to the COVID-19 closings to provide prepared meals to those who need immediate access to food.

In exchange for preparing and delivering meals, food service workers receive a $60 payment for a four-hour shift.

Meals are being distributed to hospitality industry families, other families in need, seniors in affordable housing apartment complexes, and children and their families through family resource coordinators.

FoodChain has hired 20 hospitality meal preparation shift workers for the effort, which is being piloted at its kitchen facility at the corner of Jefferson and West 6th streets in downtown Lexington.

Food distribution will be held at 5:30 p.m. each week day. Locations this week are:

Monday and Tuesday: FoodChain and Athenian Grill (Ashland Avenue location in collaboration with Aramark/UK Dining/)

Wednesday: FoodChain, Whitaker Bank Ballpark

Thursday: FoodChain, Whitaker Bank Ballpark

Friday: FoodChain, Whitaker Bank Ballpark

Nourish Lexington is fueled by donations from community partners and members of the public.

To learn more about helping to feed members of the community, visit www.nourishlexington.org or https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/nourishfund.

To apply to work a shift at the Nourish Kitchen, receive a meal or learn more about donating to Nourish Lexington, visit www.nourishlexington.org.