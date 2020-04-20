UPDATE: Students won’t return to school, NTI rest of year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to the coronavirus outbreak, students will not return to school the remainder of the year and will continue non-traditional instruction (NTI) online.

The announcement coming Monday from Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown following a call with superintendents across the Commonwealth.

NTI had already been extended to May 1, but now it will carry through the remainder of the school year.

Commissioner Brown also announced there will be no KPREP testing this school year.

Each school district needs to reach 1,062 hours of instruction. NTI days count as seven-hours, according to the state.

Retired teachers can continue to substitute without impacting their retirement, according to the state.

No word yet when students will resume in-person classroom instruction next school year.