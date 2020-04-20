Drive-thru Covid-19 testing to start in Pike County Tuesday

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Drive-thru coronavirus testing is scheduled to begin in Pike County on April 21.

The state transportation cabinet says the testing center will open at 8:30 a.m. at Shelby Valley High School on U.S. 23. The site will be open through Thursday, April 23.

The testing site will have portable message boards as well as all traffic control devices (cones, signs, and such) so that people who come to the testing site will be able to see the one-way in/one-way out traffic plan.