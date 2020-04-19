Wife killed, husband injured in ATV crash

WATTS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was killed and her husband injured in an ATV crash in Breathitt County.

Kentucky State Police say 34-year old James Combs, of Lost Creek, was driving a Polaris General ATV on Highway 15 in the Watts community late Saturday night.

Investigators say Combs lost control of the ATV, went off the shoulder of the road, rolled over on the passenger side and slid into a shed.

KSP says Combs’ wife, 32-year old Tiara Combs, of Lost Creek, who was a passenger on the ATV, died at the scene from her injuries suffered in the crash.

James Combs was taken to Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson where he was admitted, according to KSP.

Investigators say neither helmets nor seat belts were in use at the time of the crash.

The deadly accident is still under investigation.