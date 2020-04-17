Numbers down to 7,000 without power, estimates given

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of Kentucky Power customers without electricity in eastern Kentucky continues to go down by the hour and was at about 7,000 as of 11 a.m. Friday, according to the utility company.

Last Sunday night and early Monday, more than 62,000 Kentucky Power customers lost power due to damaging winds.

More than 1,500 company and business partners continue to work to restore power, including repair crews from Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee and Ohio.

The remaining customers are in Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Leslie, Perry and Pike counties.

Of the 7,000 customers without power, there are 544 separate outage cases to be worked. In the vast majority of these outage cases, there are fewer than 25 customers per outage.

In many of these remaining cases, the damage is very extensive and inaccessible by vehicles. Crews are walking and carrying in equipment and using bulldozers to clear roads.

The following restoration times are approximate. If you do not see your community listed, please call 1-800-572-1113 for an update:

482 customers remain in Floyd County …Most customers in Frasure Creek should be restored by Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m….Most customers in Martin should be restored by Friday, April 17 at 2 p.m…Most customers in Bypro should be restored by Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m.

…Most customers in should be restored by Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m….Most customers in should be restored by Friday, April 17 at 2 p.m…Most customers in should be restored by Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. 1218 customers in Knott County …Most customer in Garner (Watts Fork) , should be restored by Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m.

…Most customer in , should be restored by Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m. 2454 customers in Leslie County …Most customers in Hyden and Thousandsticks should be restored by Friday, April 17 at 8 p.m.

…Most customers in should be restored by Friday, April 17 at 8 p.m. 1755 customers in Letcher County … Most customers in Mayking should be restored by Friday, April 17 around 4 p.m….Most customers in Whitesburg should be restored by late Saturday, April 18 by 4 p.m.

… Most customers in should be restored by Friday, April 17 around 4 p.m….Most customers in should be restored by late Saturday, April 18 by 4 p.m. 1446 customers in Perry County … Most customers in Gorman Hollow should be restored by Friday, April 17 around 5:30 p.m….Most customers in Big Willard (Busy) should be restored by Saturday, April 18 by midnight….Most customers in Hazard are should be restored by Sunday, April 19 by 4 p.m.

… Most customers in should be restored by Friday, April 17 around 5:30 p.m….Most customers in should be restored by Saturday, April 18 by midnight….Most customers in are should be restored by Sunday, April 19 by 4 p.m. 724 customers in Pike County…Most customers in Broadbottom Road should be restored by Friday, April 17 around 2 p.m….Most customers in Tollage Creek should be restored by Friday, April 17 around 10 p.m. today.

It is anticipated that 95 percent of customers should have power restored by late Sunday, April 19.

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.

Customers may also get specific information about outages via text message and/or email by subscribing to Kentucky Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.kentuckypower.com/alerts. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.

For everyone’s health and safety with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, please do not approach power company personnel in the field. It is important to maintain physical distancing, remaining at least six feet away. Stopping crews who are working in your area also slows down progress.

High winds can cause fallen trees and downed power lines. Kentucky Power warns customers to be aware of broken limbs and branches and to stay away from all downed lines. Never touch downed power lines no matter how harmless they look. It can be difficult to distinguish between a power line and a cable or telephone line.

All downed lines should be considered energized and dangerous. Also, never touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water, since they can conduct electricity. Keep children and pets away from this potential hazard. Call Kentucky Power at 1-800-572-1113 to report hazards.

Customers are reminded that during storm restoration situations, Kentucky Power tree crews clear rights of way of trees and move on to the next location. Kentucky Power does not return to remove the cut trees. Property owners are responsible for removal. Kentucky Power asks for your patience and understanding during the restoration process.

*Note: The photo the accompanies this story is courtesy of Kentucky Power