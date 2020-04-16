Rhode Island’s Jacob Toppin announces transfer to Kentucky

Toppin just finished his freshman season at URI

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – While the Basketball Cats are losing players who were on the team last year, they continue to add players to next year’s roster.

University of Rhode Island guard Jacob Toppin announced on Thursday he is transferring to Kentucky.

C O M M I T T E D #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/7Xao992RiW — Jtoppin_21 (@Jtoppin21) April 16, 2020

Last season with URI, Toppin appeared in 30 games and started in three of those.

In those games, he averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Unless the NCAA passes a rule allowing transfers to play immediately, Toppin will have to sit out a year.

Toppin is the younger brother of former Dayton stat Obi Toppin.

Obi won the Naismith Player of the Year Award this past season.