Lawmakers remove restrictions for vets to report animal abuse

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On the last day of the legislative session, state lawmakers passed a bill that removes restrictions for veterinarians to report animal abuse, according to the Humane Society.

Currently, state law prohibits veterinarians from reporting the abuse of an animal in their care unless the owner allows it or there is a court order. The measure passed Wednesday, reverses that restriction.

Animal lovers and animal rights groups are hailing the passage of the bill as Kentucky is often cited as having some of the weakest animal protection laws in the nation.