Perry County Walmart worker tests positive, health department issues alert

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The health department in two Southeastern Kentucky counties is warning residents to practice coronavirus safety steps after an employee at a Walmart store tested positive for the disease.

A 41-year-old Knott County man who works at the Hazard/Perry County Walmart has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by The Kentucky River District Health Department.

This is the second positive case in a Knott County resident.

The health department says anyone who visited the Walmart located in Hazard/Perry County between March 14 and April 9, 2020, may have been exposed and are asked to monitor their symptoms closely.

The health department is currently looking for individuals who may have come in close contact with this patient. Residents can call 606-785-3144.