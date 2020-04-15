State schools, colleges get $200 million in federal stimulus money

By
Steve Rogers
-
0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Money from the $2.2 trillion stimulus and coronavirus relief package approved by Congress last month continues to pour into the state.

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) is projecting that the federal CARES Act will provide at least $156 million in relief funds this year to Kentucky colleges and universities, including $78 million to help students with expenses related to disruptions to their education during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition, another $43,799,187 from the U.S. Department of Education will help meet students’ and institutions’ needs through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Because of the unique challenges facing students, school districts, and colleges and universities, the CARES Act provides extraordinary flexibility to governors to use these emergency federal resources. After completing the application process, Gov. Andy Beshear will be able to rush funding to K-12 schools and higher education institutions based on the Commonwealth’s needs, McConnell said of the $43.8 million.

Meanwhile, officials from the CPE finalized the analysis of the $156 million following guidance from the U.S. Department of Education. The totals include all of the state’s public universities, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and private institutions within the commonwealth.

“Higher education is critical to our state’s economic recovery, and these funds will help campuses target aid to where it’s needed most,” said CPE President Dr. Aaron Thompson. “We are grateful to our federal partners for providing swift relief and for recognizing our unique mission in the months to come, particularly in workforce development and health care.”

The $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package provided nearly $14 billion in overall aid for higher education. Of the $156 million headed to Kentucky, half is earmarked to assist students with emergency needs like technology expenses, food, housing and childcare as a result of the pandemic.

The federal Department of Education announced last week that it will immediately distribute the student assistance funds to colleges and universities, which will provide the relief to students through emergency cash grants.

“These grants will provide a crucial safety net for students whose lives and education were disrupted, and I’m certain we’ll see more students staying on track to graduate as a result,” Thompson said.

Each campus is in the process of developing its own guidelines for awarding the funds to students under parameters set by the federal education department and the CARES Act.

Federal officials said institutions will receive the remaining allocations and more guidance in coming weeks. Campuses may use those amounts to respond to costs resulting from COVID-19, including the cost of moving to online coursework and other changes in instruction.

Below is a breakdown of how the $156 million in CARES Act funds will be distributed to Kentucky campuses. Grants to students are included in the total allocation amount.

Institution Total Allocation Grants to Students
Eastern Kentucky University $10,542,767 $5,271,384
Kentucky State University $1,372,077 $686,039
Morehead State University $6,016,440 $3,008,220
Murray State University $6,270,769 $3,135,385
Northern Kentucky University $7,998,963 $3,999,482
University of Kentucky $17,811,058 $8,905,529
University of Louisville $12,478,790 $6,239,395
Western Kentucky University $10,636,493 $5,318,247
Alice Lloyd College $754,640 $377,320
Asbury University $1,017,118 $508,559
Bellarmine University $2,469,277 $1,234,639
Berea College $3,516,276 $1,758,138
Brescia University $504,094 $252,047
Campbellsville University $3,201,468 $1,600,734
Centre College $986,773 $493,387
Georgetown College $934,826 $467,413
Kentucky Christian University $531,102 $265,551
Kentucky Wesleyan College $843,204 $421,602
Lindsey Wilson College $2,587,859 $1,293,930
Midway University $892,872 $446,436
Spalding University $1,155,755 $577,878
Thomas More College $1,329,216 $664,608
Transylvania University $878,886 $439,443
Union College $1,308,850 $654,425
University of Pikeville $1,566,531 $783,266
University of the Cumberlands $2,796,798 $1,398,399
Ashland Community and Technical College $1,897,125 $948,563
Big Sandy Community and Technical College $1,809,773 $904,887
Bluegrass Community and Technical College $4,961,119 $2,480,560
Elizabethtown Community and Technical College $2,426,734 $1,213,367
Gateway Community and Technical College $1,797,783 $898,892
Hazard Community and Technical College $1,248,333 $624,167
Henderson Community College $806,658 $403,329
Hopkinsville Community College $1,399,325 $699,663
Jefferson Community and Technical College $5,179,693 $2,589,847
Madisonville Community College $1,069,051 $534,526
Maysville Community and Technical College $1,992,396 $996,198
Owensboro Community and Technical College $1,789,723 $894,862
Somerset Community College $3,029,445 $1,514,723
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College $2,424,487 $1,212,244
Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College $1,616,993 $808,497
West Kentucky Community and Technical College $2,444,514 $1,222,257
American College of Barbering $114,269 $57,135
American National University-Lexington $501,696 $250,848
Appalachian Beauty School $94,425 $47,213
Asbury Theological Seminary $260,367 $130,184
ATA College $2,684,973 $1,342,487
Barrett and Company School of Hair Design $70,869 $35,435
Beckfield College-Florence $881,109 $440,555
Brighton Center’s Center for Employment Training $92,638 $46,319
Clear Creek Baptist Bible College $41,384 $20,692
Employment Solutions-College for Technical Education $275,569 $137,785
Galen College of Nursing-Louisville $9,167,121 $4,583,561
Ideal Beauty Academy $50,189 $25,095
Jenny Lea Academy of Cosmetology $76,044 $38,022
Kentucky Horseshoeing School $41,510 $20,755
Kentucky Mountain Bible College $68,799 $34,400
Lexington Healing Arts Academy $58,500 $29,250
Lexington Theological Seminary $7,748 $3,874
Lindsey Institute of Cosmetology $69,690 $34,845
Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary $45,392 $22,696
Medical Career & Technical College $221,558 $110,779
MedQuest College $1,013,074 $506,537
Paul Mitchell the School-Lexington $302,711 $151,356
Paul Mitchell the School-Louisville $258,448 $129,224
PJ’s College of Cosmetology-Bowling Green $539,531 $269,766
PJ’s College of Cosmetology-Glasgow $107,097 $53,549
Regina Webb Academy $44,105 $22,053
Simmons College of Kentucky $240,805 $120,403
Sullivan University $2,903,218 $1,451,609
Summit Salon Academy-Lexington $246,137 $123,069
Tri-State Barber College $33,384 $16,692

