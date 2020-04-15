18-year-old man charged with murder in shooting death

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An 18-year-old Shelby County man has been charged with murder and other crimes related to the shooting death of another man.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the Frankfort Post was contacted at about 5 a.m. Wednesday, by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office about a man, later identified as 48-year-old Brett Augustine, of Shelbyville, Ky., found dead in a home on Hempridge Road in Shelby County.

The initial investigation indicated Brett Augustine died from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene by the Shelby County Coroner. He has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

David Augustine, 18, of Shelbyville, later was found but when investigators tried to make a traffic stop, he fled. He was caught and arrested after a short pursuit, according to the KSP.

David Augustine is charged with murder, fleeing by car and on foot, wanton endangerment of an officer and other offenses, according to the release.

The investigation remains ongoing by Post 12 Detective Keith Howard. He was assisted by additional Post 12 detectives, KSP Critical Incident Response Team, the Shelby County Coroner, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelbyville Police Department, and Shelby County E.M.S.