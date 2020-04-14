Kentucky airports to receive more than $77 million in response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ)-According to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will give $77,229,257 to 55 Kentucky airports to help them survive during the coronavirus health emergency.

It’s part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The money will help airports keep operating in a time when many people aren’t travelling to slow the virus’s spread.

It can be used for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

You can see what airports will receive the money on this interactive map.

The FAA says it wants airport sponsors to spend the money right away to help avoid any more negative impact from the virus.

Airport sponsors can work with their local FAA Office of Airports field office on the application and grant-agreement process.