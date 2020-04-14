First round of stimulus money for child care comes to state

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVQ) – The first round of funding for child care providers from the $2.2 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package approved last month is headed to Kentucky.

The $67.74 million in federal funding, delivered through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families, was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

- Advertisement -

“Kentucky’s child care centers provide a critical service to families across our Commonwealth. They deserve our support as they face the health and economic crisis of the coronavirus,” said U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican who is the Senate majority leader.

“By investing in these centers and their dedicated workers, we are helping ensure our children can return to a safe environment for growth and development when this crisis is over.”

In addition to this announcement, Kentucky communities and organizations have so far received nearly $880 million to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities from Senator McConnell’s CARES Act.