Congressman James Comer supports President’s decision to halt funding to World Health Organization

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ)- Congressman James Comer, who represents Kentucky’s first congressional district, says he supports President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend payments to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“American taxpayers should absolutely not subsidize an agency whose leadership worked with Communist China to conceal the dangers of COVID-19 from the world,” Congressman Comer said. “Until there is accountability from the WHO on this apparent cover-up and a full investigation into their relationship with the Chinese government, I fully support the President’s action to cut off their funding,” Comer said.

The Congressman’s staff says last week Comer and other members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform asked for documents from WHO about its role in what the committee calls a coronavirus propaganda campaign from the Chinese government. You can read that letter here.