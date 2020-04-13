Lexington community activist’s daughter dies in car crash

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
Kamaria Spaulding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-The daughter of Lexington community activist Devine Carama has died.

Carama posted on Facebook Monday afternoon his daughter, Kamaria Spaulding, died Sunday after a single car crash on the Bluegrass Parkway.

Carama says he is devastated, and is asking people to keep his family in their prayers.

A post I NEVER thought I had to make as a parent.. Yesterday my beautiful & intelligent daughter, Kamaria Spaulding,…

Posted by Devine Carama on Monday, April 13, 2020

 

