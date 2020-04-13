As expected, Beshear vetoes some parts of budget bills to insure ‘flexibility’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As he promised Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear kissued item vetoes Monday for parts of budget bills passed by the Kentucky General Assembly.

He said the vetoes are to ensure he has the flexibility to continue Kentucky’s response to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

- Advertisement -

Beshear’s office issued the following statement on the vetoes:

“Beshear made several line-item vetoes in the budget. There were no vetoes of specific appropriations, only to language that would limit his flexibility during this unprecedented time to respond decisively in battling the coronavirus or that would hamper the normal activities of state government.

“Gov. Beshear said all Kentuckians are making sacrifices in response to COVID-19 and one of the unfortunate sacrifices is the education-first budget he proposed in January that would have given teachers a much-needed $2,000 raise and increased per pupil spending.

Related Article: Governor Race biggest race in Kentucky

“Right now and in the coming weeks and months we need everyone to continue making sacrifices and doing their part as a member of Team Kentucky to fight the coronavirus to limit the spread and save thousands of fellow Kentuckians, Gov. Beshear said.

Click on the links to see the veto messages for: HB351; HB352; HB353; HB354; HB356.

The legislature reconvened for its final days April 13 through 15, where members are likely to consider action on any vetoes. The House and Senate can override any vetoes issued for bills passed on April 1.

During his briefing Monday, Beshear warned if lawmakers wandered off to other measures besides vetoes, he will set the bar “very high” on whether he vetoes those provisions.

“We still are in the surge and we don’t need people coming from all across the state and being together,” Beshear said. “They need to do what they are supposed to do and go home.”