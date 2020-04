FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police says a semi crashed through the median from the southbound side of I-75 and ended up in the north bound lanes.

It happened Sunday night around 6:15 p.m. near mile marker 115.

The semi spilled 100 gallons of diesel and hydraulic fluid. All north bound lanes were closed for cleanup for at least two hours.

Details about how the crash happened are being investigating. There were also storms around the time of the crash.