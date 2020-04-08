UPDATE: Doctor charged in social-distancing fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky doctor has been arrested, accused of choking a teenage girl while confronting a group of young people about social distancing.

A video — see the video below — of the incident went viral over the weekend.

- Advertisement -

Louisville Metro police say 57-year-old Dr. John Rademaker was arrested Tuesday and charged with strangulation and harassment with physical contact.

Southern Indiana Anesthesia Consultants said the physician in the video has been placed on administrative leave.

The video shows a man putting his hands around the neck of a teenager. Rademaker was released on his own recognizance pending an arraignment in May.

Related Article: Cameron joins four other states in abortion legal battle

Court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

ORIGINAL STORY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS/WTVQ) – Louisville Metro Police said they are aware of a video showing an argument turn physical after a couple approached teenage girls who were not social distancing in Norton Commons Friday, April 3.

In the video posted on social media, an unidentified man appears to push multiple teenage girls before grabbing a girl who allegedly took the phone of the woman with him.

In his daily briefing Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear pleaded with Kentuckians to not only follow health and safety rules but also to respect each other and treat each other civilly, even when trying to raise questions about social-distancing.

Social scientists and law enforcement say they fear these kinds of disputes will grow as people become frustrated over time and suffer “cabin fever” as the coronavirus continues continue.

Police said an incident report was filed, however no one was arrested and no charges have been filed because the man was not there when they arrived. The 18-year-old who appears to have been grabbed has alleged strangulation.

“Obviously, we do not advise individuals concerned about social distancing to take matters into their own hands and confront people about it, especially in any physical way,” LMPD said. “We ask people who are concerned about large gatherings to call 311 or 911 to report their concerns.”

The incident report shows the case is still open and active. WHAS11 has reached out to people in the video. This story will be updated with more information as it is released.

A representative from Boxcar PR released a statement late Monday surrounding the incident:

SIAC, a division of One Anesthesia PLLC is aware of the incident that occurred in Norton Commons with one of its physicians, who was not on official call or due to report to the hospital in any official capacity. With that said, the partners of SIAC, a division of One Anesthesia PLLC have decided to place the physician that appeared in the video on administrative leave as of April 5th pending further investigation. Our well wishes extend to all parties involved and we will continue to monitor this situation as new information develops.