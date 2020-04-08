Two children die in house fire, mother charged

CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two children died in a house fire after being left alone by the their mother in Cadiz, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say the bodies of the two children were found inside the house on Jefferson Street on Tuesday afternoon. Autopsies are scheduled Wednesday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

The children’s mother, 30-year old Keyona Bingham, of Cadiz, was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, according to KSP. She was taken to the Christian County Jail.

The cause of the deadly fire is under investigation, according to KSP.