LISTEN: Doctor provides special comfort during Holy Week

CINCINNAT, Ohio (WTVQ) – A Cioncinnati, Ohio doctor is providing comfort to patients through telehealth.

But he’s also adding a twist that may comfort many more — by singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

- Advertisement -

And the doctor has some pipes.

Click Here for Dr. Weisbrot Singing Hallelujah

Cincinnati MDVIP-affiliated physician Dr. Albert Weisbrot has been providing telehealth to his patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, as doctors across the country find ways to continue providing quality care.

But Dr. Weisbrot recognized his patients needed more, with so many of them feeling emotional and sad. They needed to be uplifted.

That’s when Dr. Weisbrot put down his stethoscope and picked up his microphone. His rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” is just what the doctor ordered, especially during Holy Week and Passover, when so many are house-bound.

As an accomplished solo artist, Dr. Weisbrot has performed the National Anthem throughout the U.S., from Boston’s Fenway Park to Colorado’s Coors Field to Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.

Dr. Weisbrot is a board-certified family medicine physician with over 40 years in practice, and a preventive approach to conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer.

He received his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio, and completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio.