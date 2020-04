WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Williamsburg woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly DUI pedestrian accident in Whitley County.

Investigators say 28-year old Jessica McKiddy hit and killed Teddy Walters Monday around 9:00 p.m. on U.S. 25 near the Emlyn community.

Authorities say McKiddy is charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence. She was taken to jail in Whitley County.