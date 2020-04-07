Two die in head-on crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men were killed early Tuesday in a grinding head-on crash in Clark County.

According to authorities, a Chevrolet Tahoe was northbound on Highway 627 — Boonesborough Road — when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota.

A 37-year-old man from West Liberty who was driving the Tahoe and a 38-year-old man from Mt. Sterling who was driving the Dakota were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Dakota was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

The crash happened at about 5 a.m. near the Madison County line.