Transylvania postpones 2020 graduation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The May 23 graduation at Transylvania University is the latest casualty of the coronavirus epidemic.

The historic university announced Tuesday it will honor its graduating students, who are wrapping up their senior year with remote learning, during an in-person ceremony later this year and through several virtual events next month.

- Advertisement -

Seniors have been asked to provide feedback on the best timing for an in-person commencement.

“Tradition, especially celebrating milestones such as commencement, is something we value at Transylvania. Postponing the in-person ceremony was not an easy decision, yet it was one that we had to make to ensure the safety of our students and their guests,” said Interim President John Williams ’74.

“We are committed to celebrating their achievements, but the spread of COVID-19 has made it impossible for us to hold our commencement celebration on campus in May,” Dr. Williams added. “That said, we intend to honor our graduating seniors both at a distance in May and in person at a later date when it is safe for us to do so.”

Updates on Transylvania’s COVID-19 response, as well as answers to frequently asked questions about the current status at Transylvania are available on the 1780 blog.