LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus continued to inspire ingenuity in large and small ways, all designed to offer a smile — large and small — for communities and neighborhoods.

A family in a neighborhood off Harrodsburg Road have turned their Christmas reindeer into a Easter “bunnies” for those walking the neighborhood.

- Advertisement -

These Easter ‘deer bunnies’ can be found on Clubside Court off Keene Road/Military Pike off Harrodsburg Road.