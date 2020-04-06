Police wives have a message for the rest of us

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Almost two dozen wives of law enforcement officers across the state have gotten together a “social distanced” a message for everyone else.

“Be kind to each other, Kentucky. Pray for our first responders. Slow down and move over. We need them safe! Love, Police Wives of Kentucky,” the message says, spelled out in a hand-made card with each word being held by a different spouse and pieced together to spell out the message.

The collection of pictures is posted on several law enforcement Facebook pages, including the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, which has a wife involved.

From nearly to Cincinnati, to McCracken County, to Greenup County bordering WV! they all came together.