Man dies from injuries in bulldozer mishap

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 73-year-old Wayne County man dies from injuries suffered in a bulldozer accident on his property Sunday afternoon.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, Bobby Kay New, of Monticello, died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at 5:59 p.m.

- Advertisement -

He’d been airlifted from the Wayne County Hospital following the accident which happened at about 2:45 p.m. on private property on Highway 1275 South in Wayne County, according to Ginn.

New apparently was doing maintenance on a bulldozer when the accident happened.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma, Ginn said.

Wayne County is south of Somerset and Pulaski County on the Tennessee state line.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.