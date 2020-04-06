Kentucky rep seeks to shore up support from Trump backers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky congressman who drew President Donald Trump’s wrath for trying to stall a coronavirus aid package has released a campaign ad aimed at shoring up support from the president’s fans.

It comes as his primary challenger attempts to win over those voters.

The ad shows a photo of U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie with Trump, both smiling and giving the thumbs-up.

The Massie ad is airing across Kentucky’s 4th District.

It portrays the congressman and Trump as being on the same team against Democrats.

Challenger Todd McMurtry’s campaign spokesman says the ad covers up Massie’s “do-nothing record.”