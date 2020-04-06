Corbin restaurant heavily damaged by fire

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Corbin, Ky., restaurant was heavily damaged by fire early Monday morning.

According to the Corbin Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters responded to a blaze at Yamato Japanese Steakhouse on Highway 25E at about 2 a.m.

- Advertisement -

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the roof and eaves and off-duty units were called out to assist, according to the post.

The fire was extinguished with extensive damage throughout. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Corbin Fire Department.