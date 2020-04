LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An autistic teenager in Lexington was found safe Monday night after disappearing for three hours, according to Lexington Police.

The 18-year old, whose name wasn’t released, was found safe on a trail in Veterans Park, now far from the teen’s Thornwood Circle home, according to investigators.

Police say the teen has wandered away from home in the past and has been found in the same area of the park.