5 new deaths, 38 cases; new lab partnership to allow 2,000 tests a day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – During his daily coronavirus update on Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear said there are five new deaths and 38 new cases, including two from Fayette County.

Beshear also says a new partnership with the lab, Gravity Diagnostics, will allow the state to provide 2,000 tests a day, with next day results. However, he says it depends on the number of swabs available.

- Advertisement -

The governor also showed a new graph comparing Kentucky to other states in the country.

Dr. Stack, Public Health Commissioner, says Kentuckians can see what they’re doing is paying off.

“This is a time where being at the bottom is being the best and so you should celebrate the work that Team Kentucky did,” Stack said. “You should celebrate that Governor Beshear took hard actions and that you have overwhelmingly chosen to follow them.”

Beshear also reminds Kentuckians if they leave the state and try to come back, they’ll have to self-quarantine for 14 days. He says the same is true for those who come to visit.

Related Article: Hospital in eastern Kentucky set to close by September

The governor says he will also crack down even more on those who are not social distancing.

Due to the 5 new deaths, Beshear will be lighting the dome of the capitol and the governor’s mansion green. He is asking Kentuckians to do the same and to ring any bells they might have at 10 a-m each day.