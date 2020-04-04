North Lime Donuts makes “Andy” doughnut to praise governor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentuckians are showing their appreciate for Governor Andy Beshear in a variety of ways – ranging from memes, to songs and now donuts!

North lime Donuts has crafted a new sweet treat dedicated to the governor. It’s filled with apple butter, topped with white frosting and is covered with Beshear’s face.

- Advertisement -

Owner Joe Ross says it was his creative way of saying thank you and lifting spirits at the same time.

“We’ve just been so proud of Andy and the job that he’s doing during this really difficult time,” Ross says. “We just wanted to make a donut to celebrate that. Stay together. Be patient. We’ll all get through this. And I want to say specifically to our customers, thank you so much for the support.

If you want to try the Andy donuts, they will be available to pre-order on Tuesday and Wednesday and will be delivered by Thursday.

The donuts are $5 with part of the proceeds going to the Team Kentucky Fund.