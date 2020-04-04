Lexington church hosts donation drive for nursing homes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crossroads Church in Lexington hosted a donation drive Saturday morning for nursing homes in the city.

Members of the community pulled up in their cars and dropped off items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, all of which are becoming harder to find at stores.

Crossroads’ pastor, Bryan Carter, says himself and others will take the items to the nursing homes. He says it’s about helping out whichever way possible, even when things aren’t business as usual.

“During these times we need to be the church,” Carter says. “The church is not about what happens inside these buildings on a weekly bases back in normal times, but it is about what we do in our community, so we very much want to be a part of the community, be a part of the solution, so yes we are absolutely dedicated.”

Carter also says this isn’t it’s only donation drive; they happen about every other Saturday. The next one will benefit the city’s homeless community on April 18.