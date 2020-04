LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – You can enjoy an art show this weekend without getting out of your car, while social distancing and following all the coronavirus safety guidelines.

The Front Yard Art Show in Lexington is happening this weekend, April 4-5, 2020.

It’s a socially distanced drive-thru art experience. The art is displayed in windows and in yards.

For a map of participating artists, click here.

For more information on Facebook, click here.