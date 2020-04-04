92 new cases; 3 deaths; Companies called on for protective gear

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – During his daily update on Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear said there are three new coronavirus-related deaths. One of them is from Fayette County, bringing the total number of deaths to 40.

Beshear also says there are 92 new confirmed cases in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 917.

- Advertisement -

As of Friday, Beshear reported 228 people have recovered.

The governor asked if any companies in Kentucky can help manufacture ventilators, they should do so.

“If you are a Kentucky company and you think you can do any of this, give us a call,” Beshear said. “If we can create our own manufacturing base to create PPE we will be in a better place than just about any state.”

The governor also reminded everyone of new recommendations that people leaving their house should wear cloth masks.