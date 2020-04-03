TV, radio stations unite in fight against hunger

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Television and radio stations throughout Kentucky are uniting in a statewide fundraising drive — Kentucky Broadcasters Uniting Against Hunger — to combat hunger and food bank shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Kentucky Broadcasters Association encourage their viewers and listeners to contribute monetary donations to support hunger relief efforts of the state’s food banks. Corporations and individuals looking for a way to make a difference in the lives of neighbors experiencing food hardship can contribute at FeedingKy.org/unite.

“The Kentucky Broadcasters Association is proud to partner with Feeding Kentucky on an awareness initiative to immediately assist food bank shortages due to COVID-19,” said Chris Winkle, President and CEO of the Kentucky Broadcaster’s Association. “Radio and television stations across the state will be utilizing traditional over-the-air and social platforms to ensure that Kentuckians have a healthy supply of food and nourishment in this time of great need.”

The goal of campaign is to raise $250,000 before April 17, 2020. The proceeds will supply Feeding Kentucky, the statewide food bank network, with resources to meet the increased need for emergency food assistance as a result of the pandemic.

“Even before the crisis struck, 1 in 7 Kentuckians struggled with hunger,” said Tamara Sandberg, Executive Director of Feeding Kentucky. “It has only gotten worse as Kentuckians face lost wages and missed school meals, and with seniors isolated at home. We are grateful to Kentucky’s broadcasters for this great effort to ensure every Kentuckian has enough food to eat during these challenging times.”

To make a donation, visit FeedingKY.org/unite.