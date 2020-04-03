State stops selling non-resident turkey permits; residents can still hunt

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky is suspending the sale of non-resident turkey-hunting permits for the 2020 spring turkey season, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources announced Friday.

Only non-resident hunters who have already purchased 2020 spring turkey permits, and can comply with the Governor’s executive order with coronavirus saefty rules should consider hunting in Kentucky during the spring season.

The order requires all non-residents who travel to Kentucky to self-quarantine immediately for 14 days upon arrival.

Non-residents should also be prepared to follow their state’s travel guidelines. The department will be contacting non-resident hunters who have already purchased 2020 spring turkey permits to provide them with more information, including possible reimbursement.

Kentucky’s general spring turkey season will begin April 18 and continue through May 10.

Residents of Kentucky may hunt as planned. For those who will be hunting, the department advises all hunters to follow these guidelines:

Keep a 6-foot distance between you and others while outdoors;

If you are taking a youth hunting, only take along youths from your household. Youth hunters require closer contact and immediate supervision;

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol; and

Follow CDC recommendations for disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, such as borrowed hunting equipment.

Remember to follow safe social distancing practices if you are hunting with someone who does not live in your household. Examples of safe social distancing practices include:

Stay at least 6 feet apart while engaging in your outdoor activity;

Drive in separate vehicles to your hunting location; and

Do not hunt in a ground blind together.

For the latest information on the coronavirus in Kentucky, please visit kycovid19.ky.gov. For information about Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, please visit fw.ky.gov.