Sometimes it’s nice to hear a ‘Thank You’

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sometimes it’s nice to have someone else say, “Thank you.” And during the coronavirus pandemic, that’s especially true.

The health care workers at St. Claire Healthcare in Morehead who are on the front line of treating those hit by the disease got some appreciation.

Caudill Custom Signs donated a sign that acknowledges today’s heroes who are wearing scrubs, white coats, security uniforms, police uniforms, and more.

St. Claire provides health care through a 159-bed hoispital and several clinicsand other facilities in 10 counties around Rowan County. They include Lewis, Carter, Bath, Elliott, Montgomery, Manifee, Magoffin, Morgan, and Wolfe.

And starting Saturday, April 4, the hospital will further restrict visitation for patients and for billing and other services. Learn more: www.stwww.st-claire.org/VisitorRestrictions