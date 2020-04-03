PCSO asking for donations to help during COVID-19 pandemic

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – COVID-19 is causing people to cancel summer plans including the annual pride festival in downtown Lexington. Although, the Pride Community Services Organization says they do not plan to cancel, just postpone until the community is safe and healthy.

Meanwhile because of businesses being closed or having to slow down in-person contact a lot of them, if they can, are moving online.

- Advertisement -

PCSO is one of those, the organization is now offering virtual meetings, such as support groups.

Jeremy Ellis, the festival chair says, “For most of our groups, the turnout is pretty much the same. So like we have our TransKentucky group, our Heart to Heart and our book club have all gone to virtual. So a lot of those members, it’s very important for them, especially with TransKentucky, for them to feel a connection and a sense of community and we definitely don’t want to take that away from our community members so for us to be able to offer those in a virtual content has been amazing and we’re really hoping that we can expand and offer those to all of our groups.”

The PCSO pride center remains ready to serve people in need at this time but they are in need of donations.

Related Article: Alltech launches relief effort for Australian farmers

They are asking for non-perishable food items for their food market, the center is open on Wednesday’s from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find more on their Facebook page.