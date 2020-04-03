Measure to ban discrimination against LGBTQ community fails

OWENSBORO, Ky. – An ordinance that would have banned discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation has failed in Daviess County on a 2-2 vote.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports the vote took place Thursday during a meeting held online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The ordinance would have barred discrimination in employment, public accommodations and housing. It contained a number of exceptions to protect the religious beliefs of business owners and landlords as well as general religious beliefs.

Deanna Smith is the Owensboro Fairness Campaign chair and a candidate for city commission. She says the vote points to the need for LGBTQ representation in local government.