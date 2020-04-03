Man charged after flipping his truck

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Laurel County man escaped serious injury after flipping his truck on a rural road Thursday night, but he stil ended up in a heap of trouble.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, 28-year-old Adam Ryan Jones was arrested following the accident at about 11:15 p.m. Thursday on Marydell Road about 10 miles east of London.

When Deputy Tommy Houston and K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler arrived at the scene, they found a Chevrolet S-10 pickup upside down in a ditch and determined the driver, later identified as Jones, drunk, according to the sheriff.

He was charged with second offense DUI, reckless driving and no insurance. But those charges were just the beginning.

In addition, he was arrested on a Laurel District Court bench warrant for failing to show up in court on previous charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree fleeing police on foot, and public intoxication, Root said.

An on a second bench warrant, he was charged with failure to appear on second-degree criminal mischief.