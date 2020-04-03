Man arrested within hours of reported car theft

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 29-year-old Knox County man has been

charged with auto theft following an incident Thursday.

According to Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, Jacob Robert Jones was arrested just hours after the car was reported stolen.

Thursday afternoon, Deputy Elijah Broughton responded to the theft of a gray Chrysler in the Gray community of Knox County.

A neighbor reported seeing a red-headed man driving a similar car not too far away, Smith said in a release. Broughton located the car with the key switch disabled.

Jones was arrested a short time later at the Crossroads Market in Gray, Smith said.

