Madison County reports first coronavirus death

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Health Department is saddened to announce the first death related to COVID-19 in Madison County.

Respecting the wishes of the family, no further information as to the identity of the decedent will be released.

“On behalf of the Madison County Fiscal Court, I offer our deepest sympathies to the family for the loss of their loved one to this terrible virus,” said Judge Executive Reagan Taylor.

“I want to stress the importance for Madison Countians to continue to comply with the guidance provided by the CDC and other health organizations. During this time of unprecedented challenges, I hope we can continue to be patient and calm while keeping our fellow Madison Countians in our thoughts and prayers,” Taylor added.

The announcement comes a day after Pulaski County reported its first detah. The state has warned the numbers will continue to grow during the coming weeks.

Madison County Health Department is working with the Kentucky Department of Public Health and Gov. Andy Beshear’s office to promote behaviors to reduce the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 among everyone, especially high-risk groups (people over 60 or with chronic health conditions), please follow public health guidelines and practice physical distancing by staying home as much as possible. You should only get out for necessities and stay at least 6 feet away from others when you do go somewhere.

The public is urged to adhere to social distancing recommendations: