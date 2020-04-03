Lexington to provide one yard waste pickup in April

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With spring arriving and yard waste starting to stack up, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city will provide curbside residential yard waste pickup to its waste management customers once in April.yard waste

“It’s spring. Everyone wants to clean out their yard. To meet that need we have organized a special pickup day in April for everyone who has City waste pickup,” Gorton said. “Please put everything in paper yard waste bags or your Lenny to make it as easy as possible to pick up.”

- Advertisement -

Below are the dates and plans:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8: Crews will pick up yard waste for everyone who has City garbage pickup on Mondays and Tuesdays.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15: Crews will pick up yard waste for everyone who has City garbage pickup on Thursdays and Fridays.

Related Article: CASA Angel Tree campaign kicks off Tuesday with lighting

The service will be only one pick-up per customer.

The Mayor temporarily halted curbside residential yard waste pickup on March 23 to protect City Waste Management employees, who also pick up garbage, a service that is critical to the community. For the one-time yard waste pickups, donated personal protective equipment (PPE) has been given to Waste Management employees. PPE is in demand nationwide.

“We are offering one pickup in April to get rid of spring cleanup materials,” Gorton said.

Fayette County residents can still take yard waste to the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility at 4216 Hedger Lane.

The limit on the number of free loads a resident can bring each month has been waived during the COVID-19 crisis. An ID that shows your Fayette County address is required. Material can be delivered in yard waste bags.

Hours for Haley Pike are 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.